Michigan Senate Approves Legislation Aimed At Keeping Criminals

Michigan Senate Approves Legislation Aimed At Keeping Criminals From Re-Offending

The state Senate has approved bills aimed at keeping criminals from re-offending.

Supporters say the bills would keep communities safe and save the state money.

The bills would implement evidence-based practices, which include how long offenders can be locked up for violations of probation.

About half of those entering the prison system are parole or probation violators.

The legislation still has to pass the House.