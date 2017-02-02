Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Valentine's Day Treats

A little subtle reminder: Valentine's Day will be here quicker than you think, and that means lots of sweet treats.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, show us how to make some healthy Valentine’s Day-inspired recipes to help satisfy your sweet tooth.

Lovebug Fruit Cup

Ingredients:

• Blackberries

• Strawberries

• Candy eyeballs

• Grapes

• Clementines

• blueberries

• Honey

• Cupcake liners

Instructions:

1. Cut strawberries in half to make the lovebug body.

2. Use a toothpick to take off individual blackberry seeds. Then use a touch of honey to attach the blackberry dots to the strawberry body.

3. Place a couple clementine segments in cupcake liner. Then place strawberry lovebug body on top of Clementines.

4. Use a full blackberry for the lovebug head. Use honey to attach the candy eyes.

5. Fill cupcake liner with grapes, blueberries or other small fruit of choice. Serve immediately.

Black Bean Brownies with Powdered Sugar and Cherry

Ingredients:

• 1 15 oz. can unsalted black beans, thoroughly rinsed and drained

• 2 eggs

• 3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

• 3/4 cup cocoa powder

• 1.5 tsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup raw sugar, finely ground in a food processor (or just use granulated sugar)

• 1/3 cup of flour of your choice

• 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips (non-dairy, gluten free)

• Garnished with powdered sugar and maraschino cherry

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease 8x13 inch pan with cooking spray.

2. Use blender or food processor to blend all ingredients EXCEPT flour, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and cherries. Puree about 3 minutes until smooth– scraping down sides as needed.

3. If the batter appears too thick, add 1-2 Tbsp water or milk and pulse again. Should have the consistency of frosting.

4. Stir in flour until blended and then stir in chocolate chips.

5. Pour into pan. Bake for 20-28 minutes or until the tops are dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides.

6. Remove from oven and let cool for 20-30 minutes before removing from pan. They will be tender, so remove gently with a butter knife or fork. The insides are meant to be very fudgy, so don’t be concerned if they seem too moist.

7. Cut into desired shapes and finish with powdered sugar and cherry. Enjoy!

8. Store in an airtight container for up to a few days. Refrigerate to keep longer.

Healthy Valentine Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

• Yogurt of choice – recommend Greek yogurt, either strawberry or honey vanilla

• Low-fat cottage cheese, small curds

• Strawberries, chopped

• Watermelon, chopped

• Pomegranate seeds

• Raspberries

• Cherries, pitted and chopped

• Cup of choice

Instructions:

Layer yogurt or cottage cheese and fruit of choice until you fill cup of choice. Can be made into a parfait bar where each person makes their own. Enjoy!