CMU Police Looking For Driver Who Hit Student, Drove Off

Central Michigan University police need help finding a driver who hit a student and drove off.

It happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on Preston Street in Mount Pleasant.

Police says the student was crossing the street between the Health Professions Building and Foust Hall when a car honked its horn and hit her before driving off.

Police say the student was crossing in a marked pedestrian crosswalk.

Witnesses transported the student to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The car is described as a white four-door with a dent and rust by the driver’s side rear fender. Police say witnesses provided a partial registration plate of DNG and believe the driver was a man.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run in asked to call CMU police at (989) 774-3081.