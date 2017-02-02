Downstate Man Accused of Animal Cruelty in Grand Traverse Co. Turns Himself In

A downstate man has turned himself in. He's accused of animal cruelty and abandonment in Grand Traverse County.

Traverse City police say in August, Anthony Dagnillo left his puppy in his car along West Front Street.

The police report says the windows were up, but Dagnillo told officers he did go back to check on the dog twice.

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor authorized a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty and abandonment.

Dagnillo turned himself in downstate and posted bond.