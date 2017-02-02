Osceola County Man Hurt In House Explosion - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Osceola County Man Hurt In House Explosion

Posted: Updated:

A man was hurt in Osceola County when the sheriff's department says his house exploded.

Deputies found the man outside his Rose Lake Township home Wednesday night covered in blood.

They say several windows were blown out and the door was several yards away from the home.

The man was trying to light a water heater when the explosion happened.

He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.