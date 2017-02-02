Dozens Of Animals Killed In Kalkaska County Barn Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Dozens Of Animals Killed In Kalkaska County Barn Fire

A barn fire in Kalkaska County killed nearly 30 goats and sheep.

Crews responded to the fire Wednesday in Cold Springs Township.

By the time they got to the fire, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Only a few sheep inside the barn made it out alive.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

