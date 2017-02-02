Michigan Treasury Dept. Offers Counseling For Student Loan Delinquency

The state Treasury Department is now offering free one-on-one counseling for residents who are delinquent on their federal student loans.

The Michigan Treasury Department and a division of the National Student Loan Program are teaming up on a one year pilot program.

Loan recipients will work with counselors to develop a repayment plan, learn how to develop a household budget and better understand their credit scores.

In order to qualify you must have student loans from a public or private nonprofit Michigan higher education organization, currently be delinquent on student loans, and provide your credit scores twice during the pilot period.

The program runs until January 1, 2018.

For more information, click here.