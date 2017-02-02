New CMU Lab Opens Doors For Students Around The World

Central Michigan University is offering a new program to benefit students around the world.

CMU is now participating in an internationalization laboratory.

The lab will start a campus wide discussion on topics such as global student learning outcomes, internationalization efforts and curriculum.

The purpose of the workshop is to draw more attention to international affairs and expand the universities global foot print.

Executive Director of International Affairs, Bill Holmes says, “What I hope to do is have the institution buy into internationalization because it's really nothing short of a culture shift for the institution. It effects the manner in which we bring in international students and how they act, they are integrated into the campus community and wider Mount Pleasant community.”

The lab will also help the university answer questions about how faculty members are prepared to teach students and how students are prepared to engage the world