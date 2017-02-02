Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Happy Groundhog Day!

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

The famed rodent made his annual weather prediction in Pennsylvania around sunrise.

As the legend goes, if Phil sees his shadow, we are looking at six more weeks of winter.

But if he doesn't, we can expect warmer temperatures and an early spring.

Phil's predictions have only been right about 39 percent of the time, seeing his shadow nearly 87 percent of the time.