MTM On The Road: 49th Annual Soo I-500 Snowmobile Race

This morning we're waking up to the thunderous rumble of engines and sweet scent of gasoline in frigid air. Welcome to the 49th Annual International 500 Snowmobile Race, an Upper Peninsula tradition at the 1-mile ice track every first Saturday of February. Today we take you to the track as teams prepare for their final rounds of qualifying, and then check out the scene of downtown Sault Ste. Marie leading up to race day. Join us live on Michigan This Morning!