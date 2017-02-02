Protesters Gather At University Of California, Berkeley

Violent protests broke out at the University of California’s Berkeley campus during a planned event with controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for the ultra-right-wing web-site Breitbart.

Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the university Wednesday, making the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses.

But his appearance was canceled just two hours before the event after protesters began lighting fires and throwing fireworks.

The school says amid the violence, destruction of property and concern for public safety, it was necessary to remove Yiannopoulos from the campus.