Protesters Gather At University Of California, Berkeley

A couple faces child abuse charges after their two-year-old was found wandering around a Manton motel parking lot.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
Accounts from witnesses who watched an accused drunk driver smash his way through lawns, poles... even swiping buildings.
A home was obliterated after someone accidentally drilled into a propane tank. The resulting blast sent a couple to the hospital.
This woman out of jail confronting our news crew. Police arrested her after finding her two year old wandering in a motel parking lot.
A family, including a seven-year-old, is recovering Friday after their boat flipped on a Mason County Lake.
“Somebody's gonna get hurt, there's gonna be an accident out there.”
Advocates are launching a ballot drive Friday to make recreational marijuana legal in Michigan.
A Mecosta Co. man's now facing eight charges in a sex crimes investigation.
A man was found guilty Friday of first degree criminal sexual conduct after already being convicted of sex crimes months ago in Chippewa County.
