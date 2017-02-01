Manistee Funeral Home Gets 2nd Shut-down Order, Local Industry, Clients React

“He's been in the business for a long time so I can't tell you that any of those allegations are true.”

A mix of reactions after the state shut down a northern Michigan funeral home, twice.

In November, the state sent a shutdown order and suspended the license of Johnson Funeral Home and manager Denis Johnson.

They accuse him of violating the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act.

But through an investigation the state says the Manistee funeral home was still performing services, landing them another state shutdown order.

The Certified Preplanning Consultant at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City, Nicole Westrick says, “In Michigan and many other states a funeral home that offers prepaid funerals, we are required by law to place the funds in escrow and that is with a third party.”

And that should happen within 30 days, but the state is says Denis R. Johnson failed to do so with at least $223,000.

That's when the first shut down order was sent and licenses for the Johnson Funeral Home as well as Denis Johnson’s license were suspended.

It's a shocker for Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home that funerals continued.

Sixth-generation funeral director Lindsey Jonkhoff Rogers says, “There are so many great funeral homes out there that take care of families and are licensed and do everything the right way and unfortunately allegedly this happened so we're just really sad particularly for that community because we know he’s helped a lot of people in the past.”

The Johnson Funeral Home took care of Nancy Redman's father 20 years ago and her mother in December. She says the allegations are unbelievable for her and her family because of their special experience at the funeral home.

“We've had no issues whatsoever. My sisters had met him a few months earlier as we preplanned my mother's service and funeral, pre-paid it, and he drove to Traverse City from Manistee in a blizzard the night my mother passed and about 1:30 in the morning he showed up; just professional and kind.”

Licensing And Regulatory Affairs says violating the Prepaid Act and operating the funeral home without a license are misdemeanors, failing to escrow is a felony, but Denis Johnson has the right to request a hearing.

Denis Johnson did not want to go on camera, but told us he knows his clients are concerned about money and says it is in the process of being addressed and that they should not be worried. Their money will be deposited in a proper manner.

If you have questions or concerns contact the Securities and Audit Division of LARA call 517-335-5237.