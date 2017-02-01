I-500 Race Track in Shape After Cold Weather Helps Crews Build Up Ice

The cold temperatures are welcomed in Sault Ste. Marie for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.

They had to delay time trials because of an extended January thaw.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik talked to organizers and racers today about the excitement now that the track is looking good.

"Very exciting," I-500 co-chairman Dave Thomas said. "Everybody's pulled together really well these last couple of weeks and we're ready."

It's like night and day at the International 500 track in Sault Ste. Marie from just a week ago.

The cold came and organizers have been hard at work to get the ice in shape.

"We saw it coming. We lined up our crews," I-500 chairman Rick Federau said. "We've been watering around the clock."

Time trials were supposed to start Tuesday, but everyone, racers included, agreed they'd rather get the ice in better shape.

"They came up early, parked their race trailers. A lot of guys have offered to help water," Federau said. "Whatever it takes to make this event possible. They're racers. They want to get out there and go."

"I think overall Saturday's shows more important than during the week," racer Kyle Eckert said.

Even with the delay, racers are excited to be up in the Soo and ready to hit the track.

"There's a lot of snowmobile races across the country, but this is like the Daytona 500," racer Isaac Wolfgang said. "This is the place to be."

"Saturday morning, we'll be dropping the green flag," Thomas said.