Kalkaska County Public Library Nationally Recognized for Provided Services

A local library received national recognition this week for providing excellent service.

The Kalkaska County Public Library was recognized as a "Star" library by the Library Journal -- a national publication.

The library is one of several named throughout the state for providing service that draws people in, along with services like internet usage.

The system ranked the library as a three-star facility based on their budget class.

The interim director says it's an honor they hope helps them reach more people in the community.

"It's awesome. It's national recognition,” said Deborah Bull, Kalkaska Public Library Interim Director. “We are one of only 5 libraries in the state that were awarded stars, three stars because of the size of our library. This is big for us."

The interim director says they aim to keep their library on the "Star" list for 2017.