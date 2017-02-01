DNR and Department Of Agriculture Speak In Big Rapids About CWD

Concerned deer farmers and community members are set to make their way to a meeting about chronic wasting disease.

It's happening in Big Rapids.

The DNR and Department of Agriculture are hosting the meeting for deer farmers.

At the end of January, both departments confirmed two female deer from a farm in Mecosta County had chronic wasting disease.

Representatives from the DNR and Department of Agriculture will give an overview of CWD and the steps they are taking since confirming the two local cases.

They have already started taking precautions, like quarantining the deer farm and completing a trace investigation.

The Department of Agriculture tells me they are also looking at the processor the deer farm uses.

CWD hasn’t been found in a deer farm since back in 2008.

But it has been found in free range deer throughout the state.

The DNR says CWD hurts not just captive deer owners, but hunters as well.

“It can impact deer both inside and outside the fence and it's something we as the DNR and the Department of Agriculture take very seriously and we want to convey why those concerns are important,” Chad Stewart Deer Management Specialist for the DNR said.

