Kirtland Community College Instructor Discusses SCOTUS Nomination

Continuing coverage on the man President Trump wants to fill the empty seat at the nation's highest court.

Judge Neil Gorsuch still needs confirmation from the Senate

At just 49 years old Gorsuch is described as a "staunch conservative" whose views are close to those of late Justice Antonin Scalia.

He needs 60 votes to gain confirmation.

However, Republicans can invoke the so-called "nuclear option" which would do away with the filibuster rule meaning it would take only 51 votes to put Gorsuch on the bench.

But they might be reluctant to do so in case the GOP is in the minority the next time there is a Supreme Court opening.

Senate Republicans hope Democrats will put past politics aside during the current process.

They’d like to see Gorsuch confirmed by early April, to take part in the final cases of the term.

We spoke to an instructor at Kirtland Community College who expects the confirmation process for Gorsuch to be long and contentious.

“There was no question president Trump was going to hit the ground running and he certainly has,” said John Thiel.

Kirtland instructor John Thiel says for Republicans and conservatives, Neil Gorsuch is essentially a carbon copy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat he would fill if confirmed.

“In terms of siding with Hobby Lobby in the Hobby Lobby dispute, being an opponent of the birth control or contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, suggesting that a lot of things right now that are handled at the federal level should be left to the states, he does seem to be a poster child for the conservative approach to the judiciary,” said Thiel.

He says Democrats will likely to what they can do delay the confirmation vote. But, extreme measures by either party on this nomination aren't likely.

“Ideologically, the makeup of the court will be basically what it was before Justice Scalia died. From what I'm hearing from some Democratic leaders in the Senate, they're planning to obstruct as much as possible. Others have said we, meaning the Democrats, we shouldn't put the cart before the horse and be too obstructing on this one, there may be more later on,” said Thiel.

On campus, we also asked students about what they'll be watching as the process moves forward.

“I feel like people really want to fight for what they believe in, and I think that if people feel like they're rights are being taken away or their rights aren't what they think they should be that they're really passionate about making sure those things are correct in their view and making sure they're correct for future generations,” said student Jean Peterson.

Gorsuch will likely spend the next few days meeting with Senators before he goes in front of a committee for questioning