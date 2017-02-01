Groleau Farm Receives Outpouring of Support From Community After Barn Fire

“It's amazing. It's overwhelming. It's totally overwhelming.”

Words of gratitude from the longtime owners of Groleau’s Farm Market.

It’s been less than a week since a fire destroyed the historic barn at Groleau’s Farm Market.

The barn in East Bay Township was built back in the 1860’s.

Around 2 Friday morning, Grand Traverse Metro Fire was called to the farm.

Responders battled the flames for two hours.

The barn and everything inside was destroyed. Six pigs also died.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson spoke to the Groleau family about the support they’ve received from the community.

More than 150 years of history and family memories are reduced to rubble.

The Groleau family says while losing the barn is tough, they’re counting their blessings.

“My great-grandfather raised sheep here and they did a lot of different things over the years here,” says Louis Groleau.

Since the 1860’s, the Groleau barn has sat at the corner of Four Mile and Hammond in East Bay Township.

“The original land grant is from President Lincoln and Buchanan. We still have it and it's been connected ever since then to my mom's side of the family,” Groleau says. “They built it around the 1860's and that's where they housed all their animals. So it's been there a long time.”

But early Friday morning a fire ripped through the barn, destroying everything inside.

“Lot of history, lot of history, and you know a lot of history for the community,” says Groleau. “People come here and bring their kids here to get a Christmas tree for years, graduation pictures, then the people that came to get their wedding pictures here. So I feel for those people too because a lot of people have memories here.”

Tuesday was the first day the farm market opened since the fire.

And the love and support from the community has not stopped pouring in.

“It's the kind words that make every day easier and every day better,” Groleau says.

The Groleau’s say they will rebuild.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

You can donate here.