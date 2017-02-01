Michigan Special Olympics State Winter Games Begin

Athletes, families and fans are celebrating the start of the Michigan Special Olympics State Winter Games.

Opening ceremonies are Wednesday night.

All of the events are held around the Grand Traverse Area, bringing in nearly 1,000 athletes from across the state.

They've worked all year to achieve their goals, and you can be a part of this wonderful and inspiring experience.

Michelle Dunaway joined the fun at the Grand Traverse Resort, where the competition is already underway.

She talked with Traverse City's snowshoe and skiing coach, Emily Walters about why Special Olympics is such a wonderful organization to be a part of.

"It's really neat to see their progression. A lot of them start out really shy. They don't know a lot of people, they're uncomfortable doing the sport and, in the end, they're trying their hardest. No matter if they get last place or first place, they’re just as equally excited so it's really neat to see,” says Coach Walters.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the Opening Ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can check out the full schedule of events here.