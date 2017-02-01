Troopers Investigating Mackinac County Stabbing, Break-In

We're working to uncover more details following a break-in and stabbing in Mackinac County.

Troopers were called out to the Lakeside Grocery and Liquor Store in Curtis around 2:15 Wednesday morning when someone said they saw two men breaking in.

When troopers got there the witnesses had detained the robbers.

One of the Good Samaritan's had been stabbed, but the injury is non-life threatening.

Troopers say the people who broke-in also had a stolen vehicle.

Both are now in jail. We'll bring you their names once they are charged.