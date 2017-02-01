Betsy DeVos Denounced By Two Republican Senators

Michigan native Betsy DeVos is now being denounced by several Republican senators as education secretary.

Maine Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska say they cannot support DeVos.

Both senators question DeVos' commitment to American public schools in light of her long-held support for vouchers and charter schools.

“I will vote today to proceed to debate on Mrs. Devos' nomination,” said Senator Collins. “I will not, I cannot vote to confirm her as our nation's next secretary of education.”

DeVos is a wealthy Republican donor and school choice activist.

She would still become secretary if all other Republican senators support her.

If that happens, it would end in a 50-50 tie in the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence would have to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm her.