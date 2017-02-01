Rex Tillerson Confirmed As Secretary Of State

Rex Tillerson has now been confirmed as President Donald Trump's Secretary of State.

He's the latest confirmed cabinet nomination.

Many Senate Democrats fear Tillerson will be a "yes man" and will not be able to prevent President Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy, but Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson's nomination through.

He also had support of Democrats who crossed party lines.

Senators voted 56-43 to approve Rex Tillerson.

Many Democrats voiced concerns about Tillerson's stance on Russia and his relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

Senator Gary Peters spoke out on the floor of the U.S. Senate Tuesday night about why he does not support the nomination.

“We need a secretary who will reassure our allies, project strength and competence to the world and push back against the president's worst impulses,” said Sen. Peter’s. “Having reviewed his qualifications and testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I am unfortunately convinced that Mr. Tillerson is not the right person to lead the State Department and represent the United States abroad.”