Sault Ste. Marie Police Arrest Two Men, Charged After Firing Gun Inside Home

Sault Ste. Marie police now say they have arrested two men in connection to a gun being fired inside a home.

Joseph Davie and Kullen Talentino are now charged for their role in the crime.

Police say earlier this month a man came into a home, fired a gun into a bedroom wall while someone was inside the room.

Davie is charged with assault with intent to rob while armed and conspiracy home invasion.

Talentino is just charged with conspiracy home invasion.

Police say a third person has yet to be charged.

No one was hurt from the shooting.