Army Corps Move Ahead With Dakota Access Pipeline

We're keeping a close eye on new developments tied to the controversial Dakota Access pipeline.

The acting secretary of the army directed the corps to move ahead with the easement needed to complete the pipeline.

The move comes just days after President Trump signed an executive order to advance approval of the pipeline.

If completed, the pipeline would move 470,000 gallons of crude oil daily from the Dakotas to southern Illinois.

Supporters say the pipeline will mean more jobs and less dependence on foreign oil.

Critics argue the plan threatens Native American land and burial sites, and could harm the environment.