One Hostage Found Dead at Delaware Maximum Security Prison

A violent hostage situation and standoff at a maximum security prison in Delaware came to a deadly end.

Inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, just north of Dover, took at least four corrections officers hostage Wednesday.

One of the officers died at the scene.

It's not clear how he died.

Other inmates were also held against their will, while Delaware State Police stormed the building Thursday morning, ending the standoff.

The hostage takers made demands, including education and a rehabilitation program in the prison.

Troopers rescued one hostage and found she was being protected by other inmates.

The prison houses about 2,500 minimum, medium and maximum security inmates.

Correction authorities are promising to make changes to prevent future situations like this.