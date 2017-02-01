Man To Plead Guilty In Case Of 5 Immigrants Who Died In Novi Fire

We can update you on a deadly fire that killed five immigrants in the Detroit area.

Roger Tam will plead guilty to illegally harboring the victims, but insists he's not responsible for their deaths.

The deadly fire happened at a home in Novi last year.

Tam could face a long prison sentence if a judge decides he's responsible for the five people not escaping the basement.

A teen and four young men from Mexico died in the fire.

The fire was likely caused by smoking.