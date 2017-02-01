Sights and Sounds: Icy Waters of Lake Michigan

A couple faces child abuse charges after their two-year-old was found wandering around a Manton motel parking lot.
A house exploded in Gladwin County overnight, sending a couple to the hospital.
“It’s just not safe; they don’t act safely.” A tipped over crane at a work site in Charlevoix County has prompted workers to reach out to Northern Michigan's News Leader with their safety concerns.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
Advocates are launching a ballot drive Friday to make recreational marijuana legal in Michigan.
A family, including a seven-year-old, is recovering Friday after their boat flipped on a Mason County Lake.
“Regardless of what happens in Washington, we're going to continue providing that care close to home for our residents in Northern Michigan.”
A toy is flying off the shelves in Northern Michigan, but for many it's more than a toy. It's called the Fidget Spinner. It's been shown to help improve students' focus.
This woman out of jail confronting our news crew. Police arrested her after finding her two year old wandering in a motel parking lot.
