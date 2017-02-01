Detroit Lions Unveil Updated Logo

The Detroit Lions unveiled an updated logo Wednesday morning.

The altered logo was revealed on the team’s website and social media pages.

The updated logo removes the black outline and features a new typeface, but that’s not all that’s changing.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Lions said the new logo and typeface are just elements of a full rebranding.

The Lions say the rebranding will culminate on April 13 with the unveiling of its new uniforms.

The team says it made it a priority to emphasize its “classic color combination of Honolulu blue and silver” throughout the process of rebranding.