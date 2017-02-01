Healthy Living: Lowering Cholesterol

About one in four adults aged 40 and older takes a cholesterol-lowering statin.

These meds have been a game changer for people with high cholesterol.

Research has shown statins can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and death in high-risk patients.

As Michelle Dunaway explains in Healthy Living, adding another drug to the mix might offer even bigger benefits.

Right now, even the strictest guidelines suggest LDL levels should be 70 or less, but Dr. Nissen says this study could lead to much lower recommendations.

The researchers say there were no safety issues associated with the extremely low cholesterol levels they observed in the study.