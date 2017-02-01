MyNorth Tickets Minute: Beer Dinner, Godspell, TC Winter Microbrew & Music Festival

Family friendly musicals, delicious dinner parties and a winter time favorite. It’s a busy beginning to February in Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has the details in this week's MyNorth Tickets Minute.

2/9 | Right Brain Brewery Beer Dinner

Presented by Hotel Indigo from 6-9 p.m.

The hotel has teamed up with other local companies to provide unique experiences for their guests. Right Brain Brewery's fun demeanor that's constantly looking for the next creative brew is what brought them to attention for Hotel Indigo's first pairing dinner.

2/10 - 2/19 | Godspell

Presented by Traverse City St. Francis High School Music Department

In Godspell, a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.

2/11 | 8th Annual Traverse City Winter Microbrew & Music Festival

By Porterhouse Presents in downtown Traverse City from 4-10 p.m.

Grab your friends and join us! Breweries, cideries, meaderies, and wineries will have their craft brews on tap, great music will be performed, delicious local food served from food trucks will tempt your taste buds, and thousands of other craft brew and music lovers will join you amidst a cozy winter weekend in Traverse City.