Senate Committee Approves Jeff Sessions For Attorney General

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

The committee voted along party lines, with all 11 Republicans backing the Alabama senator and all 9 Democrats opposing him.

He joins a list of other cabinet committee approvals, despite a boycott by several Democrats.

All ten Democrats on the Senate committee tasked with voting on Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, appointed to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, are boycotting the meetings.

Their boycott didn't matter when it came to Representative Tom Price's health secretary hearing and the approval of Steve Mnuchin as treasury secretary.

The committee approved both nominations and now the vote heads to the full Senate, along with a vote on Rex Tillerson -- the president's choice for secretary of state.

Democrats are boycotting these meetings, demanding time to ask more questions about nominees, saying there were unresolved questions about both nominees financial backgrounds.