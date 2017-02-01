Traverse City Police Need Help Finding Stolen Art Equipment - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Police Need Help Finding Stolen Art Equipment

The Traverse City Police Department needs your help in finding $900 worth of art equipment stolen from Northwestern Michigan College.

Police say Friday was the last time anyone saw the pottery wheel in the fine arts building and, as of right now, there are no suspects.

The pottery wheel is a gray Shimpo-21.

If you have any information, please call the Traverse City Police Department at (231) 995-5150.