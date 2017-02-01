Midland Man Dies After Crashing Into Culvert - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Midland Man Dies After Crashing Into Culvert

A Midland man is dead after crashing into a culvert.

Deputies say the crash happened Tuesday morning on East Ashby Road near Grey Road.

They say Brian Rigg left the road and hit the driveway culvert.

Midland County deputies say Rigg was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.