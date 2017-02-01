NASA Releases Stunning Photos Of Saturn's Icy Rings

NASA has released stunning new photos of the icy rings around Saturn.

It’s the closest view of the icy discs around the planet that we have ever seen.

The spacecraft that's beaming back those spectacular photos has been working on this project for years.

The Cassini spacecraft first reached Saturn in 2004.

NASA says the planet's rings are about 30-feet thick and made almost completely of billions, maybe even trillions, of chunks of ice, dust and rocks.

In April the spacecraft will embark on its final mission, plunging between the rings before disappearing and burning in the planet's atmosphere.

NASA scientists expect the best images of Saturn are yet to come.

Cassini has made a number of dramatic discoveries, including one moon with indications of a heated ocean and another moon, Titan, with a liquid methane sea.