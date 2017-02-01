Annual Cadillac Festival Kicks Off With Snow Sculpture Judging

A Cadillac festival is kicking off a long weekend of festivities Wednesday.

Judging for The North American Snow Festival's Snow Sculpting Contest begins.

This year’s sculptures follow a water animal theme and are located at the Cadillac Commons.

Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Joy Vandrie says, the sculpture contest was re-launched three years ago after over a decade long hiatus; “We wanted to bring them back because it's fun its part of the snow fest but it also goes way beyond the snow fest so from a visitor's bureau perspective. We really wanted to promote and engage the community in something that wasn't just for one day that people could enjoy for a couple weeks.”

