Mecosta County To Host Public Meeting For Chronic Wasting Disease

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night in Mecosta County to discuss the recent discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease at a deer farm.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will host a meeting Wednesday night at 7 at the Holiday Inn in Big Rapids.

Another meeting for hunters and landowners is also planned for February 22 at Morley High School.

Experts with the DNR will give presentations on CWD, its effects on deer and how state officials respond to it.