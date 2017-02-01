Healthy Living: Cutting Your Risk Of Hospital-Acquired Infections

“It’s just not safe; they don’t act safely.” A tipped over crane at a work site in Charlevoix County has prompted workers to reach out to Northern Michigan's News Leader with their safety concerns.
A house exploded in Gladwin County overnight, sending a couple to the hospital.
A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
“Regardless of what happens in Washington, we're going to continue providing that care close to home for our residents in Northern Michigan.”
A Wayne County firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man at a gun training class.
An off-duty deputy sprang into action to save a man's life.
A toy is flying off the shelves in Northern Michigan, but for many it's more than a toy. It's called the Fidget Spinner. It's been shown to help improve students' focus.
A crane tipped over on a job site in Charlevoix Wednesday. No one was hurt but workers tell us they still had to work around the crane.
A historic decision on Capitol Hill was met by both applause and concern.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is stepping up efforts to stop meth making in Michigan. Schuette made the announcement to stop smurfing Thursday.
