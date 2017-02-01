Winter Weather Cancels Flights To, From Cherry Capital Airport

A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
“It’s just not safe; they don’t act safely.” A tipped over crane at a work site in Charlevoix County has prompted workers to reach out to Northern Michigan's News Leader with their safety concerns.
An off-duty deputy sprang into action to save a man's life.
“Regardless of what happens in Washington, we're going to continue providing that care close to home for our residents in Northern Michigan.”
Developing news out of Gladwin County where fire fighters say a house exploded.
A Wayne County firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man at a gun training class.
A toy is flying off the shelves in Northern Michigan, but for many it's more than a toy. It's called the Fidget Spinner. It's been shown to help improve students' focus.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is stepping up efforts to stop meth making in Michigan. Schuette made the announcement to stop smurfing Thursday.
We have an update from one of the many Tri-DENT drug cases from last year.
A crane tipped over on a job site in Charlevoix Wednesday. No one was hurt but workers tell us they still had to work around the crane.
