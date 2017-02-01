Winter Weather Cancels Flights To, From Cherry Capital Airport - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Winter Weather Cancels Flights To, From Cherry Capital Airport

This wintery weather has canceled several flights to and from Chicago out of Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport Wednesday morning.

Three flights to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport are canceled on United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Two flights arriving from Chicago last night were also canceled and one flight was diverted.

