Northern Michigan Superintendents React To DeVos' Nomination

There's one nomination getting a lot of attention, Michigan's Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary.

She cleared the senate committee, but now it's in the hands of the full senate.

Local school leaders are waiting to see if Michigan's own Betsy DeVos will be the Education Secretary. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown worries how her lack of experience would play out.

"It's just comforting for someone in education to make those decisions and she doesn't have that experience so it is concerning for us moving forward but at the end of the day we are here to do a job and we are going to do the best job we can," Jennifer said.

Brown worries the lack of experience would impact funding.

"If someone is making the decisions about funding and policy that has no experience in public education is guiding those decisions that's where the anxiety comes from," she said.

On the other side, Christopher White, Superintendent for Crossroads Charter Academy, wants to see more awareness raised for a parent's right to choose where they go to school.

"Especially in this community, I don't know if everyone knows we are a free school of choice option in the state so that would be nice if that was the direction that she might go in as Secretary of Education," he said.

White also wants to see control go back in to the classroom.

"It would be nice to see a Secretary of Education who also is giving control back to local schools so just some more autonomy within the schools and the districts and public schools academies," he said.

Both superintendents we talked to are going to watch to see how Devos' nomination unfolds.

