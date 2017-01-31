Cadillac Community Continues Discussion About Building Improvements

How would you make your child's school better?

Community input continues to trickle in surrounding improvements to a Northern Michigan school district.

Cadillac Area Public Schools hosted another forum at the high school.

Around 75 people showed up to share their opinions.

Discussion started swirling in November after an audit showed many CAPS buildings are in need of repairs.

At the forum, people broke off into small groups to discuss different scenarios addressing the issues.

They came up with different options, like consolidating some buildings and re-configuring grade levels.

They also talked about remodeling and building additions.

Jim Meier has two kids in CAPS, and is happy to see the district and community addressing their concerns.

"I think it's certainly needed that was the first thing they demonstrated through the studies was the buildings were starting to get old and maybe haven't been maintained as well as they should have and it's certainly going to have to be done," said Jim Meier.



There will be another forum next Tuesday.

