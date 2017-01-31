President Trump Announces U.S. Supreme Court Justice Nominee

In line with keeping more of his campaign promises, President Donald Trump has officially announced his Supreme Court justice nominee, conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch.

If confirmed in a senate hearing, he would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas at age 49.

He could realistically serve on the Supreme Court into the 2050s.

And the Harvard Law grad has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado since 2006 after being appointed by President George W. Bush.

The appointment brings the Supreme Court just one step closer to filling the seat left vacant by the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last February.

The nomination comes after congressional republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, arguing that the selection should go to his successor.

Now, senate democrats say they're ready for a fight, vowing to block President Trump's nominee.

Gorsuch says he is humbled by the nomination and vows to do everything he can to uphold the constitution.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sharing their thoughts on the nomination.

Republicans Michigan Representative John Moolenaar and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette are praising President Trump's choice, expressing their confidence in Gorsuch to uphold constitutional values.

In a tweet Tuesday, Schuette addressed the nomination:

Judge Gorsuch is a person of exceptional legal talent who respects our Constitution and will follow the rule of law as written. — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) February 1, 2017

And Representative Moolenaar released a statement, saying, “From what we know, it looks like Judge Gorsuch is a solid choice for the Supreme Court. The senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations.”

On the other side, Democratic U.S. Representative for Michigan's 5th Congressional District, Dan Kildee also released a statement voicing his concerns.

Saying “I have deep concerns with Judge Gorsuch's record of prioritizing corporate special interests at the expense of working families. Judge Gorsuch was also a strong supporter of the hobby lobby decision, which allowed employers to deny women access to contraception based on religious beliefs.”

And Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters from Michigan released his statement saying “I take very seriously the Senate’s responsibility to advise and consent on all nominees, and every individual who could be serving on our nation’s highest court deserves to be fully vetted. As President Trump’s nominee moves through the judicial hearing process, I will be carefully reviewing his qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court, which is a pillar of American democracy.”