President Trump Announces U.S. Supreme Court Justice Nominee

A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
An off-duty deputy sprang into action to save a man's life.
“Regardless of what happens in Washington, we're going to continue providing that care close to home for our residents in Northern Michigan.”
“It’s just not safe; they don’t act safely.” A tipped over crane at a work site in Charlevoix County has prompted workers to reach out to Northern Michigan's News Leader with their safety concerns.
A toy is flying off the shelves in Northern Michigan, but for many it's more than a toy. It's called the Fidget Spinner. It's been shown to help improve students' focus.
The House just voted to approve the GOP’s new plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
A Wayne County firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man at a gun training class.
Important work underway on the banks of Pine River, which could lead to better fishing in the area.
We have an update from one of the many Tri-DENT drug cases from last year.
A company is now offering Northern Michigan residents a safe way to get rid of old appliances.
