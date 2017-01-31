Facebook Selfie Breaks Benzie County Burglary Case

A Facebook selfie broke a Benzie county case

Two men arrested, suspected for stealing guns in Benzie County and a selfie is the key to their arrest.

It all started with a call last Monday about a burglary in Benzie County.

The homeowner said 11 guns and specialized tools were stolen from his home and garage in Inland Township.

Benzie County Sheriff's Office says all 11 of the guns have been recovered but it took the help of two other counties to get that far.

“It's kind of like the domino effect.”

It all started when a man came home to a damaged door to his house and garage window and reported 11 guns and several tools missing.

Sheriff Ted Schendel says, “It caused some concern because in the burglary 11 weapons were taken from the home so whenever we have a large amount of weapons out on the street it is imperative that we do everything we can to try and get them back.”

The victim told deputies he had an idea who did it.

But then they got word of a profile picture from Joshua Griffin's Facebook, holding one of the stolen guns.

The sheriff says, “We were able to execute a warrant on the suspect’s house where we retrieved two of the weapons. At that point after retrieving the weapons we then went to their place of work, they were working the night shift or at least the one individual was.”

Deputies found guns at his house in Kalkaska and at his job in Grand Traverse County.

But then the investigation unfolded even more.

“It kind of morphed into two arrests because the other individual had a vehicle there with some weapons in it that was taken so he was in possession of stolen property and then through our investigation both of them committed to the burglary,” Sheriff Schendel says.

And once they arrested Griffin and Jeremy Stevens they explained they had also sold the guns, helping investigators find the remaining guns and tools.

Sheriff Schendel says, “Even though the two subjects that actually committed the burglary are in jail it leads us down all types of rabbit holes where we find out there's more missing property we're going to wrap it all up and try to solve as many crimes as we can.”

Both men were charged with Home Invasion 2nd Degree, Larceny of Firearms, Larceny of $1,000-$20,000 and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The sheriff's office says there may be more victims and arrests. If you have any information call Benzie County Sheriff's Office at 231-882-4484.

We did speak to the homeowner whose guns and tools were stolen, but he wanted to remain anonymous, he says he is grateful all of his stolen items were found.