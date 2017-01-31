MSP Discovers Child Porn In Sex Offender's Grand Traverse County Home

It took one tip and a lengthy investigation to land a registered sex offender back in prison.

David Glenn Clark is registered as a sex offender for three third degree sex crime convictions downstate.

State police say they now found child porn on his computer.

Back in June 2016 he was on parole when state police got a tip that he was on Grindr, a gay social media app.

That's where problems started.

Clark wasn't supposed to have access to devices that connected to the internet.

A parole officer went through his home in Grand Traverse County and found a laptop and phone.

Police say the laptop revealed the disturbing photos.

Detective and Sergeant Wesley Smith of Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says, “We found suspected child pornography which would be males under the age of 18 engaged in sex acts in nude or partially nude. Once that was done and that report was compiled it was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.”

Clark was arrested immediately in June and is now charged with having the child porn, and being a habitual offender fourth offense.