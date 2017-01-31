Barrel Back Restaurant In Charlevoix Co. Closes After Fire, No O - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Barrel Back Restaurant In Charlevoix Co. Closes After Fire, No One Was Injured

A fire Tuesday in Charlevoix County is forcing a restaurant to close until further notice.

The Melrose Township Fire Department says the call came in just after noon that Barrel Back Restaurant in Walloon Lake was on fire.

The Melrose Township fire chief says it started in the kitchen hood.

They were able to contain it quickly and keep the damage to the ventilation system.

Barrel Back Restaurant says all employees and guests got out safely.