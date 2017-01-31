Cadillac North American Snow Fest Set to Begin with Silent Observer Chili Cook-Out

Can some really good chili help solve crimes?

A local festival wants to find out.

The North American Snow Fest begins this Thursday in Cadillac and first on the menu is the annual Chili Cook-Off.

This year, 10 restaurants will bring their best recipe to the Cadillac Commons.

All proceeds from the event go to Wexford County's Silent Observer -- a tip-line you can use to anonymously report crimes.

"Those crime tips really help a lot,” said Carol Nilsson, Silent Observer board member. “They make a big difference in solving crimes. We've gotten some tips that have solved some pretty sizable crimes in the area and it's just nice for the community to be involved in that."

Tasting for the cook-off starts this Thursday at 6 p.m., with voting for the winner happens after 7 p.m.

For the full festival website, check out the NASF website.