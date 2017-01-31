Inside the Kitchen: Timbers Restaurant in Cadillac

Sometimes, nothing sounds quite as good as a big juicy steak... and whether you're celebrating something, hanging out with friends or just because, the Timbers Restaurant has you covered!

In a clearing on the South side of the Manistee National Forest--the family restaurant encapsulates some of the area's rich lumbering history; an edge of the woods eatery with plates known for taking an ax to even the most ravenous appetite.

They are best known, again, for the steaks: quality aged sirloin, tenderloin, New York strip or the popular prime rib, roasted low and slow.

The pastas also come highly recommended--and if you're looking for something share, order one of their signature thin-crust pizzas!

