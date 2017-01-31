Manton Veteran Helps Deliver Meals on Wheels for Senior Center

It takes especially caring people to drive meals to those who need them every day.

One Northern Michigan community has a very dedicated deliverer.

The Manton Senior Center's Meals-On-Wheels program takes food to families across Wexford County.

One cook makes the food and just one driver delivers it all, regularly.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr rode along with Burton “Bud” Harrison on his delivery route to see the difference he makes.

------------------------------------------------------

"I think these people are looking forward to see us as much as we are looking forward to see them,” Bud Harrison said.

It's a special job built for selfless people.

“People maybe can't prepare themselves or need a good meal,” Harrison said. “It's a dual-purpose. I go check on the people, too. If they don't answer their door, we report that and they have a contact they call to find out if the people are okay."

Bud Harrison -- Vietnam vet, retired postman and Navy Reserve.

His service continues, delivering for Manton's Meals-On-Wheels.

“I just like to help out,” Harrison said. “It's fun. While I was on the mail route, I developed a comradery with a lot of my clients or postal patrons, so I kind of get that same comradery with some of these people I service."

He is the only regular driver.

“Right now, we're covering 27 miles, but it's been as many as 30 and as few as maybe 15 or 16 miles,” Harrison said. “I like the more miles I get, the better because you just, otherwise…you just do it for 10 miles and you are done."

Lindsay's grandfather is on Bud's route.

He suffers from dementia, so it's a big help to the family.

“We love mr. Harrison,” Lindsay Harkert said. “We see him pretty much all week long. They brave the weather. It's amazing what they go through."

“Some of the people we go to don't have any visitors, only maybe the mail man and the meal man,” Harrison said.

Bud does get a day of reprieve.

Betty Triplett, Manton Senior Center head cook, says they get a day of help elsewhere.

She says the administrator also helps when the need is dire.

“Once a week, Magnolia House comes here and they bring some of their clients with them. And they deliver meals," Triplett said. “A lot of people aren’t aware that we have Meals on Wheels available from here.”

As for Bud...he's played both roles and truly enjoys being that visitor, bringing help and hope.

“I just like meeting the people and having to help the people,” Harrison said. “I feel I am helping them by bringing them a meal. If my wife says you took long today, I can say I was on TV today."