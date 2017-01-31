Emmet County Snowmobile Trails in Need of More Snow

People who rely on snowmobile tourism are doing a snow dance now that cooler temperatures have returned to the Tip of the Mitt.

While the snow has been falling across much of Northern Michigan, Emmet County still hasn't seen significant snowfall in weeks.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik talked to people waiting for more snow on the trails.

"We could use eight inches to another foot to get the trails back in shape where they need to be," Harbor Springs Snowmobile Club vice president and trail coordinator Ricky Geiger said.

For the first few weeks of January, snowmobile trails were in top shape from snow that wouldn't stop falling.

"Of course you get your January thaw and, basically, it's like you have to start building your base all over again," Geiger said.

"The warm up started and the rain and then things just slowed right down," Team Spanky's co-owner Jerry Kovacs said.

Businesses who sell snowmobile equipment like Team Spanky's in Alanson say they rely on winter snowmobile traffic.

"The real problem comes in trying to get through town to connect to trails, to restaurants, you know, motels, gas stations, stores, dealerships and stuff like that," Kovacs said.

Parts of the trails leading into town are looking a little bit rough, but with some snow in the air, businesses are hopeful conditions will improve.

"There are people calling already today from downstate wanting to know what the conditions are and if we do get the snow today and tomorrow or as the week goes on, yes, they'll be coming up," Kovacs said.

Snowmobilers say the groomed trails are still ride-able.

"Get a little snow on top of it, it would help, but even without it there's great conditions right now," a snowmobiler David Allen said.

"Let it snow and they will come," Kovacs said.