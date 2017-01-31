CMU Students Speak Out For and Against Trump Executive Orders

Students at Central Michigan University marched Tuesday voicing opposition to the travel ban issued by President Trump.

The ban temporarily prohibits travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Among the students marching: Bellal Ammar who fled Lebanon as a Muslim refugee when he was just 10.

“We had to escape and through that process. It was our house being bombed, seeing people pass away on the streets, blood on the streets, blood on us from other people and just a lot of bloodshed, and it was terrible. It was very scary and it was me my mom and my brother,” said Ammar.

He says that's the same reality many families are trying to escape, but coming to U.S. is not an option right now because of the travel ban. For him, today's march was speaking for those families.

“They're seeking safety, they honestly will keep to themselves and they're just looking for a place to call home, or warm, and somewhere clean with running water and food for them just be able to sleep at night,” said Ammar.

We also spoke to students who say they support what president trump is doing and feel it's making America a safer country.

“The thing is about those countries that are banned, they're problem countries. People who come from there are often radicalized and they come to other countries and create problems and those counties that they come from they have problems in the first place. I feel as though it's appropriate we take care of our own first. I like the analogy that goes, I don't lock my door because I hate people on the outside I lock my door because I like the people on the inside,” said student Nick Riggs.