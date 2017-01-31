Baldwin Works To Raise Money For Largest Brown Trout Statue

Baldwin is trying to raise money for the largest brown trout statue in the world.

The Baldwin Downtown Development Association is trying to raise $135 thousand for the statue that will be made of metal.

An artist from St. Johns, Michigan is designing the 25 feet tall, 8 feet wide metal brown trout statue, which they say would be the largest in the world.

The plan is to put it near the downtown with landscaping surrounding the statue, resembling a stream.

The statue costs $135 thousand. So far, $31 thousand has been raised through grants and donations.

Now the DDA is trying to raise the money for the statue that they say will improve Baldwin’s economy.

“Economic development, bringing more people to town. We’re a tourist town, we depend on tourism in winter, summer and fall, all the seasons. It will have people that are driving through, they might stop to look and then walk downtown since it’s so close in proximity, they might make it an art destination,” says Jane Allison, President of the Downtown Development Association.

To make a donation for the statue please call Jane Allison at 231-745-4671.